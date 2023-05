Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Engagement: The News Couple Shares First Pictures | Oneindia News

The much-awaited moment is here.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally got engaged in a lavish ceremony at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi.

The ceremony was a private affair with close friends and family in attendance.

