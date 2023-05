Actor Parineeti Chopra & Politician Raghav Chadha to get engaged in Delhi on May 13 |Oneindia News

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha’s affair is out in the open now.

The soon-to-be-hitched couple was recently seen enjoying an IPL match together.

Reports claim that the couple is set to get engaged on May 13 in New Delhi.

The engagement will take place in Central Delhi and it will start with prayer.

Only close friends and families of Parineeti and Raghav will attend the function.

