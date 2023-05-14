Labour: RCN’s call for further pay negotiations unrealistic

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says the RCN’s call to reopen pay negotiations "isn't a realistic position" but urges the government to address "legitimate concerns" over working practices in order to "resolve" the dispute.

Earlier the Royal College of Nursing leader Pat Cullen called on Health Secretary Stephen Barclay to restart pay negotiations with a proposed rise in double digits.

Report by Blairm.

