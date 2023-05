ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results declared | Know the toppers | Oneindia News

Just a couple of days after the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results for class 10th and class 12th board exams, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE announced ICSE, ISC Result 2023 today at 3 pm.

As per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org using a unique ID and index number.

