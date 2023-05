Taron Egerton Did WHAT With Harry Styles?!

Just when we couldn't love Taron Egerton any more than we already do, he's been telling us about hanging out with the one and only Mr Harry Styles and Joni Mitchell at The BAFTA TV Awards 2023.

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn