Thailand's opposition parties win big in election on promises of reform

Thailand's main opposition Move Forward party set to outdo predictions in Sunday's general election.
The vote is seen as a pivotal chance for change nine years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup.
Thai voters hand a crushing setback to the military-royalist establishment as the youth-led Move Forward Party surges to the front.
Thailand's political opposition looked on course for a huge win in Sunday's election, as voters turned out in force behind two..