Opposition Parties Score Stunning Election Win in Thailand

Associated Press reports that Thailand's two leading opposition parties celebrated capturing a majority of seats in the House of Representatives in an astonishing election victory.

The Move Forward Party and the Pheu Thai Party are reportedly now planning the next stage in their bid to take over the military-dominated government.

The overwhelming electoral victory by Move Forward and Pheu Thai is a decisive sign that voters want a polity where the people, not the military, decide their future, Tyrell Haberkorn, a Thai studies scholar at the University of Wisconsin, via Associated Press.

Voters want a Thailand with free speech, without compulsory military conscription, and where the people’s voices are valued, not something to be silenced or bought, Tyrell Haberkorn, Thai studies scholar at the University of Wisconsin, via Associated Press.

AP reports that Thailand has been led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army commander, for the past nine years.

His hopes of maintaining power have been hampered by a lagging economy, a criticized response to the COVID pandemic and his opposition to democratic reform.

The sentiment of the era has changed and it’s right.

And today it’s a new day and hopefully it’s full of bright sunshine of hope going forward, Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party, via Associated Press.

Thailand's opposition parties have campaigned against the military's continued political interference, marked by over a dozen coups since 1932.

On May 15, the Move Forward Party captured 151 seats in the lower House, winning more than 24% of the popular vote.

Coming in closely behind Move Forward, the Pheu Thai Party won a projected 141 seats.