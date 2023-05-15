The Never Ending Murder

The Never Ending Murder Documentary Trailer HD - 4-part True Crime series about the murder of Nicola Payne- Streaming on Prime Video May 17.

The Never Ending Murder delves into the tragic case of teen mother, Nicola Payne, who at 18 years old went missing and was never heard from again.

This limited series tells the extraordinary story through gripping first-hand testimony from Nicola’s heartbroken family, alongside witnesses and the lead police detectives who carried out the investigation - still one of Britain’s largest unsolved murder cases.

The series examines all the evidence, highlights key failings in the original work of the police and uncovers shocking new revelations.

Will this documentary be the springboard to solving this 30-year investigation once and for all?