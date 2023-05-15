190 Tweetsie Railroad 5-14-2023

After nearly 5 years of not going, I went back.

Probably at least another five years until I go again.

I had a pretty good time.

Mostly because train videos were second to family time on this Mothers Day outing.

As far as rides and such I am happy they have finally made it clear by the large level spot of land they have cleared that they plan to add more rides over the next few years.

They let me down before with the Hacienda back in 08-09.

As far as railfanning goes new walls and fences and such make me think they don't want wanderers over yonder.

Not that it matters to me, I have my own Tweetsie to play on.

Ask me whatever questions, if you want an old ex-tweetsie-foamer-cult-members answers.

Thank you for your Rumbles, comments and subscriptions!