VICE News Files for Bankruptcy Likely Costing Investors Upwards of a Billion Dollars

Vice News was once a leader in underground news reporting, making a name for themselves with on the ground reporting in some of the world’s most notoriously dangerous places.

Even as recently as the beginning of the war in Ukraine the outlet’s reporters were there reporting from under siege areas.

Now the company, which was once worth some $6 billion, is filing for bankruptcy.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.