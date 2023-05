LIVE: Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part II - 5/16/23

The House GOP Oversight Committee questions Muriel Bowser, Mayor, District of Columbia; Robert Contee, Police Chief, D.C.

Metropolitan Police; Kevin Donahue, City Administrator, District of Columbia and Matthew M.

Graves, U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia on the dangerous levels of crime in DC and the abuse of their departments.