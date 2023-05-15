Linda Yaccarino Makes First Public Comments Since Being Named New Twitter CEO

Linda Yaccarino Makes First Public Comments , Since Being Named New Twitter CEO.

On May 12, Elon Musk confirmed that Yaccarino will be taking over for him as Twitter's new CEO.

On May 12, Elon Musk confirmed that Yaccarino will be taking over for him as Twitter's new CEO.

The next day, Yaccarino also issued a statement on Twitter.

Yaccarino is the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal.

Yaccarino is the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal.

Her qualifications will likely help the social media company to draw advertisers back to the platform and monetize its user base.

CBS News reports that a month after Musk acquired the company, 50% of Twitter's main advertisers left the platform.

Their departure cost Twitter about $750 million in revenue, according to a report by Media Matters for America