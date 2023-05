Paul Simon Prophetic Dreams? + Prophetic Warning for You Now | The Shawn Bolz Show

Hello Darkness My Old Friend, on Today's Shawn Bolz Show we will be talking about Paul Simon's Prophetic Dreams and how it shaped his latest Album, Jada Pinkett Smith's Show cancellation, Israel's targeted rocket attack, Tucker Carlson's new show on Twitter, Martin Sheen and Emilio Esteves star in Faith lead movie, this leads to our special guest Darren Wilson as we talk about his new movie, The God Man.

Lastly, the prophetic warning word on the destructive things in your life!