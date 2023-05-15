The war in Ukraine, as seen through the lens of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin

Following the death of our colleague Arman Soldin in Ukraine on 9 May, AFP is publishing this video showing the war as seen through his lens.

Soldin was part of the first AFP team to be sent to Ukraine following the start of Russia's invasion on 24 February 2022.

In September, Soldin became the agency's video coordinator in Ukraine, leading the team's coverage and travelling regularly to the front lines in the east and south.

Soldin was killed near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine when a rocket struck close to where he was lying.

He was 32 years old.