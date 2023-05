AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine | Oneindia News

A journalist from the news agency AFP is reported to have met his demise.

Reports said that AFP's Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine.

#ArmanSoldin #AFPJournalist #RussiaUkraineWar ~PR.151~ED.155~GR.124~HT.96~