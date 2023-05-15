EU Regulators Approve Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Just weeks after regulators in the United Kingdom blocked Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the $68.7 billion deal was approved by the European Union.

The Verge reports that the European Commission concluded that the deal could proceed due to Microsoft's commitment to cloud gaming.

According to the EU, Microsoft “would have no incentive to refuse to distribute Activision’s games to Sony.”.

The EU statement went on to say that , “even if Microsoft did decide to withdraw Activision’s games from the PlayStation, this would not significantly harm competition in the consoles market.”.

However, regulators in the EU agreed with U.K. regulators, stating that the deal could harm competition regarding the distribution of PC and console games through cloud gaming services.

According to the European Commission, 10-year licensing deals Microsoft has offered to rivals offset the harm the acquisition could cause to competition.

The Verge reports that these deals include a free license for EU consumers to stream Activision Blizzard games via “any cloud game streaming services of their choice.” .

Our decision represents an important step in this direction, by bringing Activision’s popular games to many more devices and consumers than before thanks to cloud game streaming, Margrethe Vestager, executive VP in charge of competition policy at the European Commission, via The Verge.

The commitments offered by Microsoft will enable for the first time the streaming of such games in any cloud game streaming services, enhancing competition and opportunities for growth, Margrethe Vestager, executive VP in charge of competition policy at the European Commission, via The Verge.

The Verge reports that despite Microsoft's victory in the EU, the company still faces a tough appeal battle for approval by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.

