Daniel Penny: The New York Subway Hero

On May 13th, 2023, Daniel Penny was recorded restraining Jordan Neely on a New York City subway with a minutes-long chokehold.

Despite being charged with manslaughter for this incident, he has been hailed as a hero and good Samaritan.

His bravery and courage in this situation has been widely praised by many people across the country.

In response to his charges, an online defense fund was set up to cover legal costs for accused subway chokehold suspect Daniel Penny.

This fund quickly raised over $1.2 million dollars in donations from supporters all around the world.