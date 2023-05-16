EU is a major hurdle for this Microsoft Activision-Blizzard Deal
EU Gives the Go Ahead for Microsoft Activision Deal
Credit: RumbleDuration: 09:14s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
EU Regulators Approve Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Wibbitz Top Stories
EU Regulators , Approve Microsoft's Acquisition , of Activision Blizzard.
Just weeks after regulators in the United Kingdom..
EU backs Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, but the €63 billion deal is still at risk
euronews (in English)