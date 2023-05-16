Imran Khan escalates fight with Pak Army in new address; 'Bajwa Stabbed Me In The Back' | Watch

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an all-out attack on former Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Addressing Pakistan a day after getting bail from Islamabad HC, Imran lashed Bajwa for ousting him and making Shehbaz Sharif and others the new caretakers of Pakistan.

He also reacted to the comment made by the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, who called him a "hypocrite." Meanwhile, Pakistan's army chief general, Asim Munir, reportedly said that he would not tolerate further attacks on military installations.

Watch this video to know more.