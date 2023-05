Italian Police Find $880 Million of Cocaine Stashed in Banana Crates

Italian police seized almost 6,000lbs of highly pure cocaine hidden in two refrigerated containers carrying bananas that were being shipped from Ecuador.

Italy’s Guardia di Finanza said the haul found in the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro would have been worth more than 800 million euros.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story