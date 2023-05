Elon Musk: Subpoena in lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein

Hello everyone and welcome to our channel!

In today's video, we'll discuss the recent news about the U.S. Virgin Islands government subpoenaing Elon Musk in connection with the lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein.

We will explore the details of this situation and understand why Elon Musk is being sought to provide documents in this lawsuit.

Stay with us until the end for all the latest information!