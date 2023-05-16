Elon Musk Joins List of Executives Subpoenaed in Epstein Lawsuit Against JPMorgan

Elon Musk Joins , List of Executives Subpoenaed , in Epstein Lawsuit Against JPMorgan.

According to court filings, the U.S. Virgin Islands have issued a subpoena for Elon Musk to turn over any documents related to JPMorgan Chase or Jeffrey Epstein.

NBC reports that the filing revealed that Musk was subpoenaed due to suspicion that Epstein "may have referred or attempted to refer" the Tesla CEO to JPMorgan.

The subpoena also demands that Musk deliver , “all Documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for consensual sex.”.

NBC reports that JPMorgan is facing a lawsuit by the Virgin Islands that the financial institution enabled and benefited from Epstein's trafficking of young women.

JPMorgan has denied the claims, which reflect a separate Manhattan civil lawsuit brought by a woman who claims she was sexually abused by Epstein.

NBC reports that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to be deposed for both lawsuits starting on May 26.

According to a May 4 court filing, the Virgin Islands have issued a similar subpoena to Google co-founder Larry Page.

Previously, subpoenas had also been served to former Disney executive Michael Ovitz, Hyatt executive chairman Thomas Pritzker and Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Upon information and belief, Elon Musk — the CEO of Tesla, Inc., among other companies — is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan, May 16 U.S. Virgin Islands court filing, via NBC.

The Government contacted Mr. Musk’s counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk’s behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority, May 16 U.S. Virgin Islands court filing, via NBC.

