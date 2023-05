The RSB Show 5-16-23 - Farewell Rochelle Walensky, FDA vaccine trial data, Paul Barattiero, Trinity School of Natural Health, Dr

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Farewell Questions for Rochelle Walensky, FDA vaccine trial data, Paul Barattiero, Trinity School of Natural Health, Hydrogen water, mRNA universal flu jab, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Advanced Medicine Conference, New menopause drug and MORE!

Http://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/farewell-questions-for-rochelle-walensky-fda-vaccine-trial-data-paul-barattiero-trinity-school-of-natural-health-hydrogen-water-mrna-universal-flu-jab-dr-rashid-buttar-advanced-medicine-confer/