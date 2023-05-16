Shohei Ohtani Continues Smashing Records

Shohei Ohtani, Continues Smashing Records.

Last week, Shohei Ohtani broke Babe Ruth's career pitching strikeout record.

Fox News reports that the achievement gives Ohtani the record for the most pitching strikeouts by a player with over 100 home runs.

This week, Ohtani became the first pitcher to reach base five times in a single game since 1964.

Fox News reports that the last time a pitcher reached base five times in a game was when the New York Yankees' Mel Stottlemyre accomplished the feat on September 26, 1964.

I'm sure all those records come because the sample size is so small, so I don't really look too deeply into it, Shohei Ohtani, via Fox News.

While helping the Angels secure a 9-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles, Ohtani had four hits and a walk at the plate.

One of those hits was a fourth inning three-run home run.

This season, Ohtani is hitting .303 with 29 RBIs and nine home runs.

He’s a once-in-a-generation player.

Special guy, and I’m glad to say I can compete against him, because it’s fun.

He brings out the best in everyone, Adam Frazier, Orioles infielder, via Fox News.

