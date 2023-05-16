16 May 2023

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Announced

Riot Fest 2023 , Lineup Announced.

The headliners for this year's festival include Foo Fighters.

Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure.

The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie.

Turnstile and The Mars Volta.

Other notable acts include Kim Gordon, The Breeders, Tegan and Sara.

The Dresden Dolls, Screaming Females, AFI.

The Gaslight Anthem, Flogging Molly, Pennywise.

070 Shake, Ani DiFranco and many more.

Corey Feldman will also make an appearance.

Tickets are on sale now.

The festival will be held Sept.

15-17 at Douglass Park in Chicago