China’s fishing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 crew members on board are missing | Oneindia News

Chinese state media reports said that a Chinese fishing boat operating in the Indian Ocean has sunk and all 39 crew members on board are missing.

Broadcaster CCTV said that the sinking happened around 3 am local time on Tuesday.

Reports revealed that the crew included 17 from China, 17 from Indonesia and five from the Philippines.

#China #FishingBoat #IndianOcean ~PR.151~HT.98~ED.102~