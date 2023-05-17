Gove challenges Labour's views on green belt development

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has challenged Labour on its position on building houses on the green belt, after Sir Keir Starmer said he would give local areas the power to develop certain areas of the countryside.

Mr Gove said on Wednesday: "He says that he wants to build on the green belt but his housing spokesperson Lisa Nandy says you shouldn't be allowed to build on the green belt." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn