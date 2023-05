Heat Pull Off Impressive Victory Over Celtics in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

In a stunning display of skill, Jimmy Butler dominated the court with an impressive 35-point performance, 23 of which came after halftime.

The Miami Heat showcased their resilience as they mounted a comeback in the second half, ultimately defeating the Boston Celtics with a final score of 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.