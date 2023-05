Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 3 Eastern Conference Finals Live Watch Party: 2023 NBA Playoffs

Get ready for the night of non-stop basketball action as the Eastern Conference Finals are here!

The Miami Heat face off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA 2023 playoffs!

Join us for our exclusive playoff coverage with our NBA 2023 playoffs Live Watch Party, where you'll enjoy the game like never before with our one-of-a-kind southern commentary.

Can "Playoff Jimmy Butler" and Bam Adebayo lead their team to victory or will Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the C's to a win for Boston?