When Will Montana’s TikTok Ban Be Enforced?

Montana has become the first state to ban TikTok outright.
In signing the bill, Montana’s Governor Greg Gianforte said he was protecting the people’s "personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party." Veuer has more.
