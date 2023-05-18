Montana Bans TikTok, Imposes Penalties Amid Perceived Security Threat

On May 17, Montana became the first U.S. state to ban TikTok.

TikTok is owned by China-based company ByteDance.

Vox reports that the ban comes amid concerns that ByteDance's ties to the Chinese government present security risks.

The ban has not only given rise to questions about how it will be enforced, but it is also expected to face legal challenges.

Under the new law, TikTok will be fined $10,000 for each user's first attempt to access the app and an additional $10,000 per day that they are allowed to access the platform.

Similar penalties will be imposed on Google and Apple for allowing users in Montana to download TikTok.

Vox reports that the new law does not penalize individual users for accessing the app.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said the law was necessary to , “protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party.”.

Lawmakers have cited a 2017 Chinese law that orders all companies operating within the country to fulfill government demands for data related to national security.

Vox points out that a 2023 Georgia Institute of Technology report found that social media platforms like Facebook have similar data protection methods to those of TikTok.

Vox points out that a 2023 Georgia Institute of Technology report found that social media platforms like Facebook have similar data protection methods to those of TikTok.