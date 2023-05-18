How The Montana TikTok Ban Is A Direct Violation of the First Amendment

Montana just became the first state to attempt to ban TikTok.
This comes as many are striking down the app on public devices in government, but what does this mean for the future of the platform?
Montana just became the first state to attempt to ban TikTok.
This comes as many are striking down the app on public devices in government, but what does this mean for the future of the platform?
China-owned TikTok filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging the state of Montana over its new ban on use of the short video app...
Tik Tok filed a widely expected federal lawsuit against Montana alleging that the state’s new ban on the app “unlawfully..