Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Caught Stuffing Notes Into His Pocket, But Nothing Happened

There were repeated warning signs from the Pentagon leak suspect before his eventual arrest.
21-year-old suspect Jack Teixeira was caught taking notes inside a top-secret room and stuffing them in his pocket, but nothing happened.
Veuer has more.
There were repeated warning signs from the Pentagon leak suspect before his eventual arrest.
21-year-old suspect Jack Teixeira was caught taking notes inside a top-secret room and stuffing them in his pocket, but nothing happened.
Veuer has more.
A photo of Jack Teixeira in uniform posted to the Facebook page of his mother's business. Facebook Jack Teixeira, 21, was charged..