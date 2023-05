Unauthorized Caucus: State Religion in America

Today Ryan and a special guest will touch on a couple news items of the week and dive into a more serious topic that drives so much of what the left does in America.

Make no mistake, they are pushing a state religion.

It's much more troubling than the Church of England our fled to the New World for centuries ago.

This is a religion centers around worship of the state, and it's a particularly dangerous ideology that's seeped into America.