Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career in 2024
Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career in 2024

Rafael Nadal says he is withdrawing from the French Open, adding that he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis.

The 36-year-old Spanish player has played at the claycourt major every year since 2005 and won it 14 times.