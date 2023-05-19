Earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hits New Caledonia, triggers tsunami warning in S.Pacific| Oneindia News

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning in the South Pacific.

According to the US Geological Service, the quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) issued potential tsunami warnings for Vanuatu, Fiji, and New Caledonia, while Australia's meteorological agency issued a warning for Lord Howe Island off its east coast.

