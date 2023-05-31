New Zealand wakes up to a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, no serious damages reported | Oneindia News

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has struck Auckland Islands in New Zealand this morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Few reports also suggest that the magnitude has been detected at 5.7 or 5.9.

The quake was at a depth of 33 km and at first, the quake was thought to be of 7.3 intensity.

The region in which the earthquake struck is mostly uninhabited.

Regardless of the early wave danger, the authorities have made it clear that no cataclysmic event was imminent.

There was also no prompt tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

Thousands of earthquakes rock New Zealand every year because of its unique geographical position.

