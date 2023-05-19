Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry; calls shuffle routine process | Oneindia News

A day after being removed from the position of Union Law Minister during the cabinet shuffle, Kiren Rijiju on Friday referred to the procedure as a ‘routine process’; Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar rush to Delhi to discuss allocation of portfolios; Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Ashwini Vaishnaw takes a ride, calls it comfortable; The Rajasthan government may take action against Tina Dabi for demolishing residences of Pakistani Hindus.

