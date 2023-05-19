Tasered 95-Year-Old in Life-Threatening Condition: 'She Had a Walking Frame, But She Had a Knife'

A 95-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition after being Tasered by police in Australia.

Clare Nowland, a great-grandma, is well known locally.

New South Wales Police said that they’d been called to Clare’s nursing home after she’d armed herself with a steak knife.

Attempts to de-escalate the situation failed, and Clare, who suffers from dementia, approached the officers using her walking frame.

One of the officers used a Taser on Clare causing her to fall and hit her head.

Clare suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Her family fears she may not survive.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Report by Cockerama.

