Andy Rourke, Bassist for The Smiths, Dead at 59

Rourke's death was announced by his former bandmate, Johnny Marr, on May 19.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer, Johnny Marr, via Twitter.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans, Johnny Marr, via Twitter.

We request privacy at this sad time, Johnny Marr, via Twitter.

Rourke started playing with The Smiths in 1982, CNN reports.

He served as the band's bassist until they broke up in 1987 prior to releasing their fourth album, 'Strangeways, Here We Come.'.

Rourke went on to perform with the band's frontman, Morrissey, as well as other artists such as Sinéad O’Connor and The Pretenders.

In 2005, he formed a band called Freebass with Peter Hook (New Order/Joy Division) and Gary "Mani" Mounfield (Stone Roses/Primal Scream).

Suede bassist Mat Osman took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rourke