New Guy Clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Watch the official "New Guy" clip from the Marvel animated superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos, Santos Kemp Powers and Justin K.

Thompson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit the big screen June 2, 2023!