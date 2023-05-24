Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Movie Clip - Hanging with Gwen

US Release Date: June 2, 2023 Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore Director : Kemp Powers Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.