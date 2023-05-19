Zelensky’s In-Person G7 Attendance Thrown Into Doubt

On May 19, Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, .

Publicly announced on TV that Zelensky would attend the G7 summit in person.

Very important things will be decided there.

Therefore the physical presence of our president is absolutely important—to defend our interests, to explain, to provide clear proposals and clear arguments on the events that are taking place in our country, Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, via statement.

Nearly every major U.S. news outlet also reported that the Ukrainian president would go to Japan for the meeting.

But later on May 19, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine issued a different statement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the meeting of G7 leaders in Japan online, Defense Council of Ukraine, via statement.

On May 18, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said Zelensky would virtually participate, 'Newsweek' reports.

However, it's still possible that Zelenksy may attend in person, considering the amount he's been traveling recently.

Earlier this week, he visited leaders in the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

If Zelensky does attend the three-day summit of the world's wealthiest democracies, it would be the first time he's been to Asia since Russia attacked Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the G7 has decided to impose more sanctions on Russia in an attempt to stand against the country's "illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."