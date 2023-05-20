ERIC BOLLING-MATT GAETZ-FBI HAS SOWN MORE EVIL THAN THEY HAVE ROOTED OUT

MATT GAETZ: Well, the National Security State in our country is the most significant election interference operation in the world.

And we didn't just learn that from whistleblowers or from the Durham report.

We learned that when Michael Morrell, the former acting director of the cia, who wanted to be Joe Biden, CIA director, was out there getting people to lie about the origins of the Hunter Biden laptop.

And so now, step forward, these whistleblowers who were here with us yesterday, and they're saying it's not just President Trump who's been targeted by these folks, not just me and Rudy Giuliani, any American who expressed support for the Second Amendment online, who might have said Build the Wall on Facebook, who might have even posted the Betsy Ross flag, could potentially be targeted deemed a violent domestic terrorist by our own government.