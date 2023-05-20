RESIDENT EVIL HD REMASTER GAMEPLAY

Resident Evil, known in Japan as Biohazard (バイオハザード Baiohazādo?), is a survival horror video game developed and published by Capcom, originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2002.

It is a remake of the original 1996 game, the first in the franchise.

Resident Evil.

The story takes place in 1998, near the fictional city of Raccoon City, where a series of bizarre murders have taken place.

The player assumes the role of Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, agents of the S.T.A.R.S., sent around the city to investigate the murders.