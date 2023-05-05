RESIDENT EVIL 2 GAMEPLAY CLAIRE

Resident Evil 2, known in Japan as Biohazard 2 (バイオハザード2 Baiohazādo Tsū?) is a survival horror video game originally released for the PlayStation in 1998.

Developed by Capcom as the second title in the Resident Evil series, its story takes place two months after the events of the first game.

It is set in Raccoon City, an American community whose residents have been turned into zombies by the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation.

In their escape from the city, the two protagonists, Leon S.

Kennedy and Claire Redfield, meet other survivors and are confronted by William Birkin, the creator of an even more powerful virus called the G-virus, which he injected into himself.

