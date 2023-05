Disney's The Little Mermaid UK Premiere with Halle Bailey

It's time to hit the mermaid blue carpet for the UK Premiere of the Disney fantasy musical movie The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall.

The Little Mermaid Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina The Little Mermaid will hit the big screen May 26, 2023!