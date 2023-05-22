Papua New Guinea and US sign new defence cooperation agreement and maritime pact | Oneindia News

At a time when China is expanding its influence in the Pacific region, the United States and Papua New Guinea have signed a new bilateral defence pact.

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the capital Port Moresby on Monday and held a meeting with 14 Pacific Island leaders.

During the signing ceremony, Blinken said that the defence cooperation was drafted by the United States and Papua New Guinea as equals and sovereign partners.

With this new security agreement, the United States will be able to have more access to military and other facilities in PNG.

