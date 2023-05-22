West Bank:3 Palestinians killed in overnight raid by the Israeli forces in Balata camp|Oneindia News

The Israeli army has killed three Palestinian men during a large-scale raid on the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Nearly 3 million Palestinians live there, along with about 490,000 Israelis in settlements considered to be illegal under international law.

According to Palestinian health ministry, at least seven other Palestinians were injured, including four with live ammunition, and dozens of others suffered tear gas inhalation.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers and special forces participated in the raid that began at about 1am last night and continued until 5am today.

