NEWS:President Biden's Response to Russian Claims on F-16 Supply: "It is for them"

During the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, reporters questioned President Joe Biden about the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry's claim that supplying F-16s to Ukraine is a colossal risk.

In his response, President Biden succinctly stated, "It is for them." This remark highlights the contrasting perspectives between the United States and Russia regarding the F-16 supply.

The exchange took place amidst discussions on international security and Ukraine's defense capabilities at the G7 Summit.